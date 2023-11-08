Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SL Green Realty (SLG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) recently:

11/6/2023 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – SL Green Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

10/20/2023 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $31.00.

9/26/2023 – SL Green Realty is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2023 – SL Green Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SLG stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 929,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.48%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 437.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

