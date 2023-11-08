Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) recently:

11/8/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $673.00 to $722.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/26/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $525.00 to $675.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $710.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $612.00.

10/18/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $640.00 to $673.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $615.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $600.00 to $700.00.

10/5/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $19.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $619.13. 7,742,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,193. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $571.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.47.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 703,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,040,272. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.