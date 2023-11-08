WEMIX (WEMIX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $600.32 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00005228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $600.32 million and $31.37 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 52.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 977,426,750 coins and its circulating supply is 322,922,130 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 977,389,671.5475249 with 322,885,312.0354706 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.00027713 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $47,650,636.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

