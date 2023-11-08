West Coast Financial LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $239.29. The stock had a trading volume of 267,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.28 and a 200-day moving average of $238.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $205.56 and a 52-week high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

