West Coast Financial LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,972,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

