West Coast Financial LLC Sells 17,461 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,461 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 591,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,490. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

