West Coast Financial LLC Sells 311 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $375,662.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE FDS traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $445.72. 61,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $436.57 and its 200-day moving average is $419.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

