West Coast Financial LLC Sells 319 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $385.32. 344,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.99 and its 200-day moving average is $379.44. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.64 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total value of $77,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,672.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total transaction of $77,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,672.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $4,105,838. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

