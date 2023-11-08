Westlake Chemical Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 97.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.3%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $764.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 89,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,624.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $143,427.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth about $438,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

