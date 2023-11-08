Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,258,038 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG traded up $25.30 on Wednesday, reaching $3,037.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,928. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,007.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2,869.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,830.07 and a one year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 826.03% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 146.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

