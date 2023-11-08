Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,615 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.93. 179,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,361. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
