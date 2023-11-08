Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,990 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

HBAN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,149,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,024,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.