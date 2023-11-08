Winch Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 495.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,003,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,957,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $65.97.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.