Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 805 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,372. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $30.26.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.