Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 847 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 0.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,187,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,541,000. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

