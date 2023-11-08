Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.6% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

COST stock traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $565.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,839. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $558.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $577.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,951,578. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

