Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,494,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,400. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.78. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $96.83 and a 1-year high of $161.17.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

