Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $89,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,602,000 after acquiring an additional 188,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.48. 661,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $179.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

