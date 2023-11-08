Winch Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its holdings in ASML by 100.0% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

ASML Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $640.65. 334,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,955. The stock has a market cap of $252.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $488.91 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.26.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

