Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,597 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,172,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after buying an additional 4,559,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $81.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,151,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
