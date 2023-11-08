Winch Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. 2,919,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,008. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.63. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

