Wrapped BNB Price Up 9.5% This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $246.98 or 0.00694540 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $587.87 million and approximately $135.45 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,380,229 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

