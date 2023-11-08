W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Posts Earnings Results

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 1,591.08%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WTI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 543,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,812. The company has a market capitalization of $552.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

