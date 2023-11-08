Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Buys 714 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000. Legacy Trust bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.67. 441,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,277. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

