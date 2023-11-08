ZClassic Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $525,779.90 and approximately $35.16 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00084645 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043786 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00035523 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

