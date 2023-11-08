Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0212 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $362.16 million and approximately $15.95 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,310,678,508 coins and its circulating supply is 17,096,411,441 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

