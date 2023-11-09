59,969 Shares in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.24% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 68,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 34,766 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $845,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000.

NYSEARCA UWM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $40.21.

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

