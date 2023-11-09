Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.15. 1,887,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,478. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.65. The stock has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

