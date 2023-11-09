abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (API) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance

LON API opened at GBX 47.14 ($0.58) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.36. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 44.15 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.38 ($0.91). The firm has a market cap of £179.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59.

Get abrdn Property Income Trust alerts:

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.