abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (API) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance
LON API opened at GBX 47.14 ($0.58) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.36. abrdn Property Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 44.15 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.38 ($0.91). The firm has a market cap of £179.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59.
abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile
