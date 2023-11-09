Acala Token Price Hits $0.0609 on Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $50.49 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,566,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06430963 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $11,425,165.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

