Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Adams Resources & Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of AE traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.59. 21,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,904. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.18. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $624.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

