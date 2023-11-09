Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Sells $710,583.05 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.04. The stock had a trading volume of 292,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,405. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Retireful LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $930,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $4,724,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

