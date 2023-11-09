Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, November 10th.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 122,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,095. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.80. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 162,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADVM. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

