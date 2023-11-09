Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, November 10th.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance
Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 122,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,095. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.80. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADVM. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
