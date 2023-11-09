Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 122,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,095. The firm has a market cap of $91.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADVM. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

Read Our Latest Report on ADVM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 370,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,123 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 162,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 99,146 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.