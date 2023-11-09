Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $291.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Agiliti updated its Q4 guidance to $0.11-0.16 EPS.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Shares of AGTI opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Insider Activity at Agiliti

In related news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $290,185.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,041,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,914,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,336,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $290,185.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,041,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,674 shares of company stock worth $716,487. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 1,195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on AGTI. Raymond James cut shares of Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Agiliti

About Agiliti

(Get Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.