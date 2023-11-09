Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Acquires $999,845.00 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Align Technology Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $6.28 on Thursday, hitting $187.34. 1,123,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,166. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.59 and a 200-day moving average of $314.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

