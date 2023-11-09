Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Acquires $999,845.00 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Align Technology Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ ALGN traded down $6.28 on Thursday, hitting $187.34. 1,123,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,166. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.59 and a 200-day moving average of $314.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Align Technology
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Align Technology
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.