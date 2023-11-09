Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Allison Transmission has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,322 shares of company stock valued at $855,018 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

