American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE AWR opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.27. American States Water has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $100.50.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $84,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,424.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 28.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

