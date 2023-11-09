Analyzing Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Health Intelligence and Alkami Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A Alkami Technology -22.13% -18.55% -12.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advanced Health Intelligence and Alkami Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Health Intelligence 0 0 0 0 N/A Alkami Technology 0 1 9 0 2.90

Earnings & Valuation

Alkami Technology has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.59%. Given Alkami Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than Advanced Health Intelligence.

This table compares Advanced Health Intelligence and Alkami Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Health Intelligence $1.88 million 7.61 -$8.64 million N/A N/A Alkami Technology $204.27 million 9.58 -$58.60 million ($0.58) -35.38

Advanced Health Intelligence has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alkami Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 3.7, indicating that its stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alkami Technology beats Advanced Health Intelligence on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It offers biometric health assessments, a multi-step process that employs facial scanning, heart rate measurements, body composition analysis, and cardiovascular fitness tests that evaluates an individual's health. The company also provides FaceScan, process that estimates on heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, and other through facial scans; BodyScan, a smart body composition and dimensioning technology that enables user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, wellness, and government sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, and super-regional credit unions and banks. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

