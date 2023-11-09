Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.21–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE AIV opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $947.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 120.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,189,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,427,000 after buying an additional 764,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,952,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,059,000 after buying an additional 513,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,156,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,610,000 after buying an additional 132,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 5,629,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 8,798,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,649,000 after buying an additional 1,457,755 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

