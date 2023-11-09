ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. ARM updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21 to $0.28 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.00 to $1.10 EPS.

ARM traded down 3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting 51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,638,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,302. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 69.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARM stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ARM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 62.05.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

