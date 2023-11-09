ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. ARM updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21 to $0.28 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.00 to $1.10 EPS.
ARM Stock Performance
ARM traded down 3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting 51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,638,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,302. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 69.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARM stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
About ARM
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
