Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,308. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

