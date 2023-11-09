Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 349.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 370.8%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.99. 858,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 0.88. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AY. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

