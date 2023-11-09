Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Lessened by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,195. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.99. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

