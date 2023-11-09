Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Director Purchases $544,920.00 in Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) Director David Michael Johnson purchased 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,066 shares in the company, valued at $903,893.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, David Michael Johnson acquired 13,500 shares of Aura Biosciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $111,645.00.

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AURA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.02. 221,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,614. The company has a market capitalization of $268.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.30. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 16.2% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,254,000 after purchasing an additional 409,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 40.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 541,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 255.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 738,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,762,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 39.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 170,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

Further Reading

