Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Major Shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp Acquires 1,560,000 Shares

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp bought 1,560,000 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,305,830. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aura Biosciences Trading Down 4.6 %

AURA traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 221,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,614. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 20.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 15.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.