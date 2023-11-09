Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 15.6% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $488.02 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $13.39 or 0.00036486 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00024946 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,789,188 coins and its circulating supply is 355,413,008 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

