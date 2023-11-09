Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,436 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,261,000 after buying an additional 1,553,182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,107,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,910,000 after acquiring an additional 28,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,514,000.

SPDW stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,694. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

