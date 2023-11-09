Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 7,344 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,803,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,281,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

