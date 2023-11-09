Balboa Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.1% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.66. 3,922,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,956,537. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

